County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Hovde Group

Hovde Group upgraded shares of County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have $29.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

ICBK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of County Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of County Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. DA Davidson cut shares of County Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Stephens downgraded shares of County Bancorp from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Maxim Group set a $23.00 price objective on shares of County Bancorp and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.17.

NASDAQ ICBK traded up $0.42 on Friday, hitting $24.51. 340 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,323. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.13 and a 200-day moving average of $21.79. The stock has a market cap of $169.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.76. County Bancorp has a 52 week low of $16.24 and a 52 week high of $27.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). County Bancorp had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $13.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.22 million. As a group, analysts predict that County Bancorp will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gary J. Ziegelbauer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $271,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 381,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,405,325.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of County Bancorp by 80.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 47,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 21,100 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of County Bancorp by 56.0% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 37,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 13,373 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in County Bancorp during the third quarter worth $568,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in County Bancorp by 362.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 23,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 32,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its holdings in County Bancorp by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 17,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 4,115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

About County Bancorp

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. The company accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

