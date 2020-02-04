Cowen Begins Coverage on Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT)

Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $3.75 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub cut shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Desjardins reissued a buy rating on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.63.

NASDAQ NEPT traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.28. The company had a trading volume of 808,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,818. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.72 and a 200 day moving average of $3.65. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 1-year low of $2.22 and a 1-year high of $6.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.35 million, a P/E ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 1.70.

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.13). Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative net margin of 187.60% and a negative return on equity of 39.61%. The company had revenue of $4.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Neptune Wellness Solutions will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEPT. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 19.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 47.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,948 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 5,121 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 45.9% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 7,106 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions during the third quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions during the third quarter worth about $166,000. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Neptune Wellness Solutions

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

