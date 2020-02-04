Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) Downgraded by Janney Montgomery Scott to “Sell”

Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CACC. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Credit Acceptance to $472.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Stephens upgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Credit Acceptance from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $444.17.

Shares of Credit Acceptance stock traded down $1.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $435.01. 2,779 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,735. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $443.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $452.08. Credit Acceptance has a 1-year low of $385.36 and a 1-year high of $509.99. The company has a current ratio of 29.49, a quick ratio of 29.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $9.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.85 by $0.37. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 44.06% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The company had revenue of $385.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.85 EPS. Credit Acceptance’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Credit Acceptance will post 21.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Prescott General Partners Llc sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.07, for a total transaction of $6,751,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brett A. Roberts sold 9,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.63, for a total transaction of $4,249,359.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 150,437 shares of company stock valued at $67,021,519. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CACC. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Credit Acceptance by 179.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,865,000 after purchasing an additional 21,038 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Credit Acceptance by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,771 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,050,000 after acquiring an additional 4,337 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 8.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,274 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,422,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Barings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the second quarter worth $285,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the second quarter worth $1,116,000. 59.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

