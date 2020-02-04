Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK)

Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0225 per share on Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CIK traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.35. The company had a trading volume of 203,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,556. Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund has a 52 week low of $2.96 and a 52 week high of $3.35.
About Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund
Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis
Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.