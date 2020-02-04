Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK)

Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0225 per share on Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CIK traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.35. The company had a trading volume of 203,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,556. Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund has a 52 week low of $2.96 and a 52 week high of $3.35.

About Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high yield corporate debt such as bonds and debentures that are rated Baa or lower by Moody's or BBB or lower by S&P.

