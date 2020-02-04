Credit Suisse Group Increases Caci International (NYSE:CACI) Price Target to $325.00

Caci International (NYSE:CACI) had its price target lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $303.00 to $325.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Caci International from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. SunTrust Banks raised Caci International from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Caci International from $260.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine cut Caci International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Caci International from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Caci International has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $283.55.

Shares of CACI stock traded up $3.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $276.19. The stock had a trading volume of 11,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,135. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $260.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Caci International has a one year low of $168.51 and a one year high of $280.67. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.27.

Caci International (NYSE:CACI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.33. Caci International had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 4.92%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. Caci International’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Caci International will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Caci International news, CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 4,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.50, for a total value of $1,003,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,519,737.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Christopher Anthony Voci sold 190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.42, for a total value of $43,399.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 554 shares in the company, valued at $126,544.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,667 shares of company stock worth $1,062,022 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Caci International by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 101,953 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,487,000 after purchasing an additional 31,979 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Caci International by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 85,234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,581,000 after purchasing an additional 18,018 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caci International by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,611 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Caci International by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 80,984 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $18,728,000 after purchasing an additional 9,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caci International by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,512 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,838,000 after purchasing an additional 14,757 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

About Caci International

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions in the areas of financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

