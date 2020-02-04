Credit Suisse Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX)

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) in a report issued on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $65.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Group in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lowered Blackstone Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.56.

Shares of Blackstone Group stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,200,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,338,332. Blackstone Group has a twelve month low of $32.39 and a twelve month high of $64.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.22 and a 200-day moving average of $52.22. The stock has a market cap of $40.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 27.05%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 314.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Group will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This is a positive change from Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.73%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 108,103 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.56, for a total transaction of $5,681,893.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 280,046 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $14,486,779.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,743,558 shares of company stock worth $67,185,362. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BX. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Blackstone Group by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,212 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Blackstone Group by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 65,645 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,206,000 after purchasing an additional 29,070 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,035,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co increased its holdings in Blackstone Group by 166.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 15,431 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 9,633 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

