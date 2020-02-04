Credit Suisse Group Reiterates Sell Rating for Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI)

Credit Suisse Group reissued their sell rating on shares of Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) in a report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $53.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RHI. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Robert Half International and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America lowered shares of Robert Half International from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Robert Half International from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.63.

Shares of Robert Half International stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $58.22. 1,172,034 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,051,237. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Robert Half International has a 12-month low of $51.90 and a 12-month high of $69.08. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.35.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.98. Robert Half International had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 41.71%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Robert Half International’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Robert Half International will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Robert Half International during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Robert Half International during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Robert Half International during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Robert Half International during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Robert Half International by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. 95.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

