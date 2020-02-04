Credit Suisse Group Trims Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Target Price to $96.00

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $98.00 to $96.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

APTV has been the topic of several other reports. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Aptiv in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a buy rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded Aptiv from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aptiv from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised Aptiv from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $81.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $97.94.

Shares of APTV traded up $1.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $86.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,647,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,655,383. Aptiv has a 12 month low of $63.36 and a 12 month high of $99.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $22.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.01.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.13. Aptiv had a return on equity of 34.88% and a net margin of 6.99%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aptiv will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 4th. Aptiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.73%.

In related news, SVP David M. Sherbin sold 5,500 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total value of $513,590.00. Also, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,700 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total value of $239,571.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,211,303.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APTV. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Aptiv by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 592,704 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $51,814,000 after acquiring an additional 253,843 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Aptiv by 95.6% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 491,419 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,670,000 after acquiring an additional 240,213 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in Aptiv by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,095,992 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $104,086,000 after acquiring an additional 212,571 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Aptiv by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 534,779 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,750,000 after acquiring an additional 128,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Aptiv by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,883,663 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $951,451,000 after acquiring an additional 94,635 shares during the last quarter. 93.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

