Crestwood Equity Partners LP (CEQP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.63 on February 14th

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.625 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This is a positive change from Crestwood Equity Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60.

Crestwood Equity Partners has increased its dividend by an average of 1.4% per year over the last three years. Crestwood Equity Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 189.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Crestwood Equity Partners to earn $1.18 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 211.9%.

Shares of Crestwood Equity Partners stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 308,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,703. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 52-week low of $27.91 and a 52-week high of $40.00. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

CEQP has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Raymond James raised shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays raised shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.80.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L). The G&P segment offers gathering and transportation services for natural gas, crude oil, and produced water; and processing, treating, and compression services.

