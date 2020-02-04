CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) Shares Acquired by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 42.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,184 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $1,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CCI. City Holding Co. grew its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 655.6% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director J Landis Martin bought 1,000 shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $130.62 per share, with a total value of $130,620.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 131,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,191,812.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH stock traded up $1.80 on Tuesday, hitting $150.99. The stock had a trading volume of 40,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,551,385. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 52-week low of $115.96 and a 52-week high of $151.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $62.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $143.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.12.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CCI. UBS Group lifted their price target on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.82.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

