Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 501,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 46,371 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Crown were worth $36,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,475,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $456,774,000 after buying an additional 108,593 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Crown by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,958,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,448,000 after purchasing an additional 69,238 shares in the last quarter. Packer & Co Ltd increased its stake in Crown by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Packer & Co Ltd now owns 777,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,396,000 after purchasing an additional 154,000 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors increased its stake in Crown by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 576,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,806,000 after purchasing an additional 66,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Crown by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 530,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,066,000 after purchasing an additional 47,646 shares in the last quarter. 93.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CCK traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.02. The stock had a trading volume of 645,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,851. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.18. The company has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.48. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.13 and a 52-week high of $78.29.

CCK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Crown from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Crown from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Crown from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Citigroup set a $79.00 price objective on Crown and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Crown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.33.

In other Crown news, VP David A. Beaver sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.68, for a total transaction of $90,816.00. Also, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.41, for a total value of $744,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 152,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,332,047.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,235 shares of company stock valued at $837,437 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Crown Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

