Crown (NYSE:CCK) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Crown (NYSE:CCK) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.40-5.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.54. Crown also updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.90-1.00 EPS.

NYSE CCK traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $76.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,341,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,031,909. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. Crown has a 1 year low of $49.13 and a 1 year high of $78.29. The company has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.48.

Get Crown alerts:

CCK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Crown from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. KeyCorp reissued a hold rating on shares of Crown in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Crown from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut Crown from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Crown from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $77.33.

In other news, VP David A. Beaver sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.68, for a total transaction of $90,816.00. Also, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.41, for a total value of $744,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 152,292 shares in the company, valued at $11,332,047.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 11,235 shares of company stock worth $837,437 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

Further Reading: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.