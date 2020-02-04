Crypto Sports (CSPN) Price Reaches $0.37

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 4th. One Crypto Sports coin can currently be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00004062 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge. Crypto Sports has a total market cap of $896,646.00 and $1,798.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Crypto Sports has traded up 13.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Crypto Sports alerts:

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00028081 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00153276 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00036002 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000228 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000771 BTC.

ZEST (ZEST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00002491 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 79.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00001020 BTC.

About Crypto Sports

Crypto Sports (CRYPTO:CSPN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It launched on December 1st, 2018. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 2,570,164 coins and its circulating supply is 2,405,990 coins. The official website for Crypto Sports is www.crypto-sports.io. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Crypto Sports

Crypto Sports can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto Sports should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crypto Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crypto Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypto Sports and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.