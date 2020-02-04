Cryptopay Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3,875.00 (CPAY)

Cryptopay (CURRENCY:CPAY) traded 6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. One Cryptopay token can now be bought for about $0.0264 or 0.00000284 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. Cryptopay has a market capitalization of $1.80 million and approximately $3,875.00 worth of Cryptopay was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Cryptopay has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cryptopay alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00037036 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $558.22 or 0.06002222 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00024725 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00128820 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00035203 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002862 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00013667 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010735 BTC.

Cryptopay Token Profile

Cryptopay (CRYPTO:CPAY) is a token. It launched on September 17th, 2017. Cryptopay’s total supply is 90,414,745 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,363,490 tokens. Cryptopay’s official website is cryptopay.me . Cryptopay’s official message board is blog.cryptopay.me . Cryptopay’s official Twitter account is @cryptopay and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Cryptopay

Cryptopay can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptopay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptopay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptopay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptopay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptopay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.