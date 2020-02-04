Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Receives $91.86 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $90.88.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CFR. Evercore ISI downgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Friday. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $87.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Shares of NYSE CFR traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.65. The company had a trading volume of 517,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,522. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.39. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 12 month low of $79.86 and a 12 month high of $106.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.24.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $370.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.56 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 30.76%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is currently 41.16%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,463,000 after acquiring an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 494.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 44,118 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,110,000 after acquiring an additional 36,697 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 111.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,468 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 2nd quarter valued at $481,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 73,635 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,897,000 after acquiring an additional 7,420 shares in the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.