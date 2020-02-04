Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.14, RTT News reports. Cummins had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.48 earnings per share. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Cummins updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $162.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $24.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.49. Cummins has a fifty-two week low of $141.14 and a fifty-two week high of $186.73.

Cummins announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

CMI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Cfra cut shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Cummins from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Cummins in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Cummins currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.41.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

