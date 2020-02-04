CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Shares Purchased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) by 433.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,900 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in CVR Energy were worth $840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GQ Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,512 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in CVR Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in CVR Energy by 237.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,592 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CVI shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised CVR Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Citigroup reduced their target price on CVR Energy from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on CVR Energy in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. CVR Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

CVI traded down $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.67. The stock had a trading volume of 16,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,158. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. CVR Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.96 and a 1-year high of $55.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.45.

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates in Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer segments. The Petroleum segment refines and markets transportation fuels, such as gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

