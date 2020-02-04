DAD Chain (DAD) Achieves Market Cap of $1.78 Million

DAD Chain (CURRENCY:DAD) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. Over the last week, DAD Chain has traded up 13.4% against the U.S. dollar. DAD Chain has a market capitalization of $1.78 million and $109,153.00 worth of DAD Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAD Chain token can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00001749 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00037036 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $558.22 or 0.06002222 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00024725 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00128820 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00035203 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002862 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00013667 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010735 BTC.

DAD Chain Profile

DAD Chain is a token. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2019. DAD Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,948,331 tokens. DAD Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@dad_chain . DAD Chain’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain . DAD Chain’s official website is dad.one

DAD Chain Token Trading

DAD Chain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAD Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAD Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

