Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 190,448 Shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 101.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 379,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 190,448 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $30,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 268.7% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 562,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 74,950 shares during the last quarter. 76.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.61.

Shares of C traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $76.78. The stock had a trading volume of 3,045,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,319,926. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.39. Citigroup Inc has a fifty-two week low of $60.05 and a fifty-two week high of $83.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.78.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $18.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.95 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Citigroup Inc will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.91%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

