Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $19 Million Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 29.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 218,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,893 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $18,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 60,901 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $5,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 325,047 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $28,234,000 after purchasing an additional 5,233 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 7,999 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,053 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 73.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABT traded up $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,497,219. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $71.14 and a 12 month high of $92.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.13.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In other news, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 509,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total transaction of $45,748,840.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,610 shares in the company, valued at $13,962,885.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 37,500 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total value of $3,359,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,885,906.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from to in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. William Blair restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Evercore ISI downgraded Abbott Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.57.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

