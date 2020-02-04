Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $92.20 Million Stock Position in CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lowered its holdings in CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) by 50.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,409,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,448,370 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $92,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CONE. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CyrusOne in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in CyrusOne in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in CyrusOne by 4,750.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in CyrusOne by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in CyrusOne in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $86,000.

Shares of CONE stock traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.96. The stock had a trading volume of 7,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,083,115. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. CyrusOne Inc has a one year low of $48.94 and a one year high of $79.73. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of -417.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.46.

CONE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks set a $78.00 target price on CyrusOne and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America lowered CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective (up previously from $72.00) on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.77.

In related news, CAO Mark Skomal sold 1,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.47, for a total transaction of $74,153.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377,612.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gary J. Wojtaszek sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $6,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 167,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,212,517. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,539 shares of company stock valued at $7,974,348 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

