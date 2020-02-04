Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 14,532 Shares of TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. trimmed its stake in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,532 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of TD Ameritrade worth $14,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMTD. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in TD Ameritrade by 39.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,723,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $967,790,000 after purchasing an additional 5,866,463 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in TD Ameritrade by 3.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,746,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $786,060,000 after purchasing an additional 590,634 shares in the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in TD Ameritrade in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,602,000. Vertex One Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in TD Ameritrade in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,668,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in TD Ameritrade in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AMTD shares. Barclays upgraded TD Ameritrade from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $33.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. BidaskClub cut TD Ameritrade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on TD Ameritrade from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised TD Ameritrade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Raymond James cut TD Ameritrade from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.90.

NASDAQ:AMTD traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.44. 1,189,122 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,170,271. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.19. TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $32.69 and a fifty-two week high of $57.88.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. TD Ameritrade had a return on equity of 24.24% and a net margin of 34.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. TD Ameritrade’s payout ratio is currently 30.02%.

In other TD Ameritrade news, EVP Steven M. Quirk sold 24,043 shares of TD Ameritrade stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total value of $1,285,338.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,405,875.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen J. Boyle sold 18,180 shares of TD Ameritrade stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total value of $949,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,745,774.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 74,464 shares of company stock valued at $3,917,498. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TD Ameritrade Company Profile

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

