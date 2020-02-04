Decentraland Market Cap Achieves $43.55 Million (MANA)

Decentraland (CURRENCY:MANA) traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 4th. Over the last week, Decentraland has traded up 18.8% against the US dollar. One Decentraland token can currently be purchased for about $0.0415 or 0.00000454 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, TOPBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Bancor Network. Decentraland has a market capitalization of $43.55 million and $12.90 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002730 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $269.22 or 0.02944477 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010940 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00196221 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000680 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00029467 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00127290 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Decentraland Profile

Decentraland’s genesis date was August 8th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,644,403,343 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,050,141,509 tokens. Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Decentraland is /r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Decentraland’s official website is decentraland.org . The official message board for Decentraland is forum.decentraland.org

Buying and Selling Decentraland

Decentraland can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, TOPBTC, Radar Relay, OKEx, Bibox, DDEX, Bittrex, IDEX, Binance, Upbit, AirSwap, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Liqui, BigONE, Ethfinex, Kyber Network, LATOKEN, Cobinhood, Bancor Network, Kucoin, UEX, ZB.COM, Gatecoin, HitBTC, Gate.io, Huobi and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentraland directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentraland should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decentraland using one of the exchanges listed above.

