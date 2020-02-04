Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) PT Raised to $216.00

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) had its price objective hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $205.00 to $216.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the textile maker’s stock.

DECK has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America set a $202.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Deckers Outdoor from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Deckers Outdoor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $199.73.

Shares of NYSE:DECK traded down $3.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $187.61. 948,121 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 586,978. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $170.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.71. Deckers Outdoor has a twelve month low of $130.19 and a twelve month high of $199.31.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The textile maker reported $7.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.55 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $938.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $900.43 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 27.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Mersman Gibbons sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.32, for a total value of $483,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,634,216.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Powers sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $412,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,534,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,000 shares of company stock worth $1,321,460 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,360 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,217 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 462 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,780 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 6,230 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

