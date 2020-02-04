Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Raised to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $240.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s FY2020 earnings at $9.55 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.95 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $10.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.55 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a buy rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $175.00 target price on Deckers Outdoor and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised Deckers Outdoor from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $193.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America set a $202.00 target price on Deckers Outdoor and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $199.73.

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock traded down $3.30 on Friday, reaching $187.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 948,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,978. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.71. Deckers Outdoor has a 52 week low of $130.19 and a 52 week high of $199.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The textile maker reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.55 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $938.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $900.43 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 27.89% and a net margin of 13.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David Powers sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,553,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Mersman Gibbons sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.32, for a total value of $483,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,528 shares in the company, valued at $3,634,216.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $1,321,460. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 315.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 231,121 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,057,000 after buying an additional 175,513 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 519.4% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 146,660 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $24,765,000 after purchasing an additional 122,983 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 61.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 78,044 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,523,000 after purchasing an additional 29,606 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 25.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 75,904 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,185,000 after purchasing an additional 15,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 0.6% during the third quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 68,021 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,024,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

