Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Receives Hold Rating from Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI restated their hold rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. Evercore ISI currently has a $175.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Cfra lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised shares of Deckers Outdoor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Deckers Outdoor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $205.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a buy rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $199.73.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

NYSE DECK traded down $3.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $187.61. 948,121 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 586,978. Deckers Outdoor has a one year low of $130.19 and a one year high of $199.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.90. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The textile maker reported $7.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.55 by $0.59. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 27.89%. The business had revenue of $938.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.59 earnings per share. Deckers Outdoor’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, Director John Mersman Gibbons sold 3,000 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.32, for a total value of $483,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,634,216.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Powers sold 2,500 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,553,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,321,460. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 315.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 231,121 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,057,000 after purchasing an additional 175,513 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 519.4% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 146,660 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $24,765,000 after buying an additional 122,983 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 61.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 78,044 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,523,000 after buying an additional 29,606 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 25.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 75,904 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,185,000 after buying an additional 15,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 0.6% during the third quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 68,021 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,024,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

Further Reading: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.