Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by First National Corp MA ADV

First National Corp MA ADV cut its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $309,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 46,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,636,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $132,000. 67.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total transaction of $411,485.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,989,626.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 12,151 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total value of $1,996,652.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,066,848.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,325 shares of company stock worth $6,975,081 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $169.00 price target (up previously from $155.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. DZ Bank cut shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.79.

Shares of NYSE DE traded up $5.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $163.64. 371,743 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,476,197. The firm has a market cap of $49.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.14. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $132.68 and a twelve month high of $180.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 27.11%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. Research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 9.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.58%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

