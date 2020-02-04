Delta Asset Management LLC TN Takes $34,000 Position in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 1.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,321,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $890,979,000 after purchasing an additional 58,248 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,536,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $753,695,000 after purchasing an additional 26,074 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 472,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $160,085,000 after purchasing an additional 13,929 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new stake in shares of W W Grainger during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,487,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 1,570.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 143,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,647,000 after purchasing an additional 134,929 shares during the period. 72.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GWW opened at $303.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $333.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $306.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.98. W W Grainger Inc has a 12-month low of $255.09 and a 12-month high of $346.60.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.00 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. W W Grainger had a return on equity of 45.63% and a net margin of 7.39%. W W Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.96 EPS. On average, analysts predict that W W Grainger Inc will post 18.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $1.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $5.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. W W Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.31%.

GWW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on W W Grainger from $297.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Stephens dropped their price target on W W Grainger from $330.00 to $322.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research raised W W Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on W W Grainger from $330.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on W W Grainger from $338.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $310.82.

In other W W Grainger news, VP Eric R. Tapia sold 865 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.52, for a total value of $276,384.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,276 shares in the company, valued at $1,046,747.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

W W Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

