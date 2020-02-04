Denali Advisors LLC Acquires 6,700 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 19,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 3,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 12,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 54.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $60.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $262.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $61.86 and a twelve month high of $83.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 5.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 70.59%.

In related news, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $2,203,910.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 211,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,422,587.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $668,338.65. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cfra cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank lowered Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Cowen cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.75.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

