Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR) Receives “Hold” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their hold rating on shares of Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR) in a research note published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $1.50 price objective on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DNR. ValuEngine lowered Denbury Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Imperial Capital set a $1.00 price target on Denbury Resources and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. TheStreet raised Denbury Resources from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Denbury Resources from $1.10 to $1.20 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1.23.

Shares of Denbury Resources stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $0.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,120,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,581,084. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $469.39 million, a P/E ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 3.55. Denbury Resources has a 52-week low of $0.87 and a 52-week high of $2.68.

Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $315.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.85 million. Denbury Resources had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 28.28%. The business’s revenue was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Denbury Resources will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Denbury Resources by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 337,017 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 17,348 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Denbury Resources by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 310,652 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 35,774 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Denbury Resources by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 543,815 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 148,615 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Denbury Resources by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 806,042 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 23,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Denbury Resources by 869.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 110,149 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 98,784 shares during the last quarter. 71.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Denbury Resources

Denbury Resources Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, Louisiana, and Alabama in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

