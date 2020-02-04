Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. trimmed its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 643 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $2,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Diageo by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 958,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,739,000 after purchasing an additional 22,770 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 909,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,240,000 after acquiring an additional 7,982 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 426,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 3.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 352,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,533,000 after acquiring an additional 11,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 586.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,578,000 after acquiring an additional 264,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DEO traded up $2.95 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $163.27. The stock had a trading volume of 56,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,108. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $166.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $102.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.46. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $151.03 and a fifty-two week high of $176.22.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $1.4355 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.63%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.00.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

