Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Stake Lowered by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS reduced its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 646 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Diageo were worth $15,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its holdings in Diageo by 200.0% in the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Diageo by 169.9% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in Diageo by 59.2% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Diageo in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Diageo by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DEO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Diageo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Diageo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.00.

Shares of NYSE:DEO opened at $160.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.46. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $151.03 and a 1 year high of $176.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $166.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.4355 per share. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is 61.63%.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

