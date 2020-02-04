Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) Shares Sold by Diversified Investment Strategies LLC

Diversified Investment Strategies LLC reduced its holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 122,260 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 5,315 shares during the quarter. Dicks Sporting Goods comprises 6.0% of Diversified Investment Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods were worth $6,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DKS. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods by 32.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $52,679,000 after purchasing an additional 350,515 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Dicks Sporting Goods by 4,185.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,247,758 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $50,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218,642 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Dicks Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,823,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 569,734 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $23,251,000 after acquiring an additional 26,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 173.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 552,138 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $19,121,000 after purchasing an additional 350,254 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

DKS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America raised Dicks Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 25th. Barclays upgraded Dicks Sporting Goods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Dicks Sporting Goods from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Dicks Sporting Goods from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.89.

NYSE DKS traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $43.96. 28,103 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,234,632. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Dicks Sporting Goods Inc has a 52-week low of $31.27 and a 52-week high of $49.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.69.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The sporting goods retailer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.14. Dicks Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 3.82%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Dicks Sporting Goods’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Dicks Sporting Goods Inc will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

