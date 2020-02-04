DIMCOIN (DIM) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $412.00

DIMCOIN (CURRENCY:DIM) traded down 14.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 4th. During the last week, DIMCOIN has traded down 22.8% against the US dollar. DIMCOIN has a market capitalization of $62,485.00 and $412.00 worth of DIMCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DIMCOIN token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Cryptopia, Exrates and BTC-Alpha.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002742 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $268.05 or 0.02935416 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010962 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00196215 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000682 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00029550 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00127393 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

DIMCOIN Token Profile

DIMCOIN’s launch date was June 26th, 2017. DIMCOIN’s total supply is 8,986,417,068 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,102,483,276 tokens. The Reddit community for DIMCOIN is /r/Official_DIMCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DIMCOIN is www.dimcoin.io . DIMCOIN’s official Twitter account is @DIMCOIN_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DIMCOIN is forum.dim.foundation

DIMCOIN Token Trading

DIMCOIN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, HitBTC, Coinbe, Cryptopia and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIMCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DIMCOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DIMCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

