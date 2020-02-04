Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $79.74

Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $79.74 and traded as high as $86.16. Dine Brands Global shares last traded at $85.35, with a volume of 11,628 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DIN. CL King began coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global in a report on Monday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dine Brands Global in a report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dine Brands Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Get Dine Brands Global alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.55. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 0.42.

In other news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total value of $26,394.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $513,876. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 5,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $493,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,641,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $152,000. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,967 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $301,000.

About Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN)

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.