Diplomat Pharmacy (NYSE:DPLO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Diplomat Pharmacy Inc (NYSE:DPLO) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 1,955,744 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 127% from the previous session’s volume of 860,257 shares.The stock last traded at $4.02 and had previously closed at $3.98.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DPLO. ValuEngine lowered Diplomat Pharmacy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Raymond James lowered Diplomat Pharmacy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. William Blair raised Diplomat Pharmacy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Diplomat Pharmacy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Diplomat Pharmacy from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.88.

The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $302.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.99 and a 200-day moving average of $4.89.

Diplomat Pharmacy (NYSE:DPLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($2.15). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Diplomat Pharmacy had a negative net margin of 12.47% and a negative return on equity of 12.15%. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Diplomat Pharmacy Inc will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy by 184.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,103 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

About Diplomat Pharmacy (NYSE:DPLO)

Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc operates as an independent specialty pharmacy in the United States. The company operates through Specialty and PBM (pharmacy benefit management) segment. It provides specialty infusion pharmacy, patient care coordination, clinical, compliance and persistency program, patient financial assistance, specialty pharmacy training, benefits investigation, prior authorization, risk evaluation and medication strategy, retail specialty, and hub services, as well as clinical and administrative support services to hospitals and health systems.

