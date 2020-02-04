Diversified Investment Strategies LLC Purchases 60,550 Shares of Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR)

Diversified Investment Strategies LLC increased its position in Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) by 1,327.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,110 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,550 shares during the quarter. Nutrien comprises about 3.1% of Diversified Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $3,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 135.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Nutrien by 83.4% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank increased its position in Nutrien by 470.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in Nutrien by 142.3% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in Nutrien during the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors own 64.05% of the company’s stock.

NTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Nutrien from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. CIBC set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Nutrien from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Nutrien has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.74.

Shares of NTR stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.05. 43,142 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,592,489. Nutrien Ltd has a 12 month low of $42.37 and a 12 month high of $56.00. The company has a market cap of $24.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.89.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 66.91%.

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

