Diversified Investment Strategies LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Diversified Investment Strategies LLC lowered its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola comprises about 0.4% of Diversified Investment Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 4,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.0% in the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 19,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 67.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Brian John Smith sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 139,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,800,912. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Larry M. Mark sold 90,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total transaction of $4,959,574.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,134,526.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,097 shares of company stock worth $9,887,839 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KO traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $59.35. 5,889,505 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,195,786. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The Coca-Cola Co has a 1 year low of $44.42 and a 1 year high of $59.08. The company has a market cap of $250.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.30.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 44.39%. The business had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Guggenheim set a $59.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.58.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

