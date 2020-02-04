Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.24

Dixie Group Inc (NASDAQ:DXYN)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.24 and traded as high as $1.46. Dixie Group shares last traded at $1.36, with a volume of 22,191 shares.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.24. The firm has a market cap of $22.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.
Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The textile maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $95.45 million for the quarter. Dixie Group had a negative return on equity of 15.88% and a negative net margin of 6.31%.
Dixie Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:DXYN)
The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products for residential and commercial applications primarily in the United States. It offers residential carpets and custom rugs, specialty carpets and rugs, residential tufted broadloom and rugs, and broadloom and modular carpet tiles.
