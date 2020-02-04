Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.24

Dixie Group Inc (NASDAQ:DXYN)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.24 and traded as high as $1.46. Dixie Group shares last traded at $1.36, with a volume of 22,191 shares.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.24. The firm has a market cap of $22.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The textile maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $95.45 million for the quarter. Dixie Group had a negative return on equity of 15.88% and a negative net margin of 6.31%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Dixie Group stock. Kopion Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dixie Group Inc (NASDAQ:DXYN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,053,373 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,000. Dixie Group comprises about 1.2% of Kopion Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Kopion Asset Management LLC owned 6.44% of Dixie Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.19% of the company’s stock.

Dixie Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:DXYN)

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products for residential and commercial applications primarily in the United States. It offers residential carpets and custom rugs, specialty carpets and rugs, residential tufted broadloom and rugs, and broadloom and modular carpet tiles.

