Dorsey Wright & Associates Buys 262 Shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,806 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in Haemonetics were worth $1,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Haemonetics by 20.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 134,327 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,165,000 after acquiring an additional 22,652 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Haemonetics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,138,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Haemonetics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $337,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Haemonetics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $512,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Haemonetics by 532.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. 96.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HAE stock opened at $111.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Haemonetics Co. has a one year low of $80.24 and a one year high of $140.36. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 85.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.48.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. Haemonetics had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 24.59%. The company had revenue of $252.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.77 million. On average, research analysts expect that Haemonetics Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Said Bolorforosh sold 339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.27, for a total transaction of $40,093.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald G. Gelbman sold 16,926 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.26, for a total value of $2,001,668.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HAE shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 price target on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.83.

Haemonetics Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

