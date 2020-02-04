Dorsey Wright & Associates Invests $2.85 Million in Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 20,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,850,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates owned about 0.05% of Churchill Downs at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the third quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 200.0% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CHDN stock opened at $148.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.88. Churchill Downs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.05 and a 52 week high of $149.27.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHDN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.00.

In related news, Director Karole Lloyd purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $123.16 per share, for a total transaction of $123,160.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 12 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 14 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

