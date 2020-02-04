Dorsey Wright & Associates Invests $4.41 Million in Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH)

Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 109,348 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,410,000. CRH comprises about 1.5% of Dorsey Wright & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CRH. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of CRH by 38.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,687,870 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $333,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700,850 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in CRH in the third quarter worth about $6,667,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in CRH by 90.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 182,371 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,973,000 after acquiring an additional 86,405 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in CRH by 9.8% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 940,261 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,307,000 after acquiring an additional 83,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in CRH in the third quarter worth about $916,000. 4.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on CRH. ValuEngine lowered CRH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered CRH from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CRH from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. CRH currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.80.

Shares of NYSE:CRH opened at $38.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 0.97. Crh Plc has a 52 week low of $29.33 and a 52 week high of $40.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.25 and a 200 day moving average of $35.95.

CRH Profile

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates through three segments: Europe Materials, Americas Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, readymixed and precast concrete, and asphalt products; and construction accessories, architectural products, shutters and awnings, and perimeter protection and network access products.

