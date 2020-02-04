Dorsey Wright & Associates Invests $770,000 in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC)

Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:VAC opened at $122.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.67. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp has a one year low of $82.43 and a one year high of $131.27. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.40.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 9.51%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.54 dividend. This is an increase from Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is 36.73%.

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, VP James H. Iv Hunter sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,198 shares in the company, valued at $5,543,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian E. Miller sold 15,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $1,960,035.85. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,357 shares in the company, valued at $4,594,642.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,330 shares of company stock valued at $5,823,367. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.43.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club brands, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

