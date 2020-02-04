Dorsey Wright & Associates Sells 11,178 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Dorsey Wright & Associates lowered its stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 41.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,002 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 11,178 shares during the quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in SAP were worth $2,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAP during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,902,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SAP by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its position in shares of SAP by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 15,834 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of SAP by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of SAP by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

Get SAP alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on SAP. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SAP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of SAP from $167.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of SAP in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SAP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.00.

Shares of SAP opened at $132.64 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $135.48 and its 200-day moving average is $128.37. SAP SE has a 12 month low of $102.90 and a 12 month high of $140.67. The firm has a market cap of $156.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.12. SAP had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. SAP’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that SAP SE will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

Read More: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.