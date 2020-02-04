Dorsey Wright & Associates Sells 14,571 Shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU)

Dorsey Wright & Associates lessened its holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) by 41.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,571 shares during the quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp were worth $2,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EDU. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:EDU opened at $127.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.47 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $127.77 and its 200-day moving average is $116.46. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a 1-year low of $73.63 and a 1-year high of $141.60.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 20th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $785.21 million for the quarter. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 11.53%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

EDU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target (up previously from $115.00) on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nomura upped their target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $88.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.87.

About New Oriental Education & Tech Grp

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

