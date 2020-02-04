Dorsey Wright & Associates Sells 44,840 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Dorsey Wright & Associates decreased its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 28.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 113,495 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 44,840 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices comprises about 1.7% of Dorsey Wright & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $5,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 177.2% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 887 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1,153.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 978 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 129.1% during the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 912 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMD. Bank of America increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Argus increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Northland Securities cut Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.79.

AMD opened at $48.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $53.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 3.12. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.03 and a 52-week high of $52.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.72 and its 200-day moving average is $36.87.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 26.22% and a net margin of 5.07%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.41, for a total value of $3,855,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 902,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,376,961. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.63, for a total value of $32,101.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,779 shares in the company, valued at $802,692.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 371,656 shares of company stock worth $15,382,733. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

