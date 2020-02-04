Dorsey Wright & Associates Takes Position in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $777,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in American Water Works by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 11,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 27,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,360,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

AWK stock opened at $136.52 on Tuesday. American Water Works Company Inc has a 1 year low of $93.90 and a 1 year high of $137.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $126.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.63. The firm has a market cap of $24.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.89, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 60.61%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AWK shares. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a price target (up previously from ) on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on American Water Works from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Janney Montgomery Scott upped their target price on American Water Works from $121.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.29.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

