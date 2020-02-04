Dorsey Wright & Associates Takes Position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 68,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,324,000. AutoNation comprises about 1.1% of Dorsey Wright & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AN. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of AutoNation by 123.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of AutoNation by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AN opened at $43.20 on Tuesday. AutoNation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.83 and a twelve month high of $53.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.77. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.04.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered AutoNation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AutoNation from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Benchmark assumed coverage on AutoNation in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cfra upgraded AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on AutoNation from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.18.

In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 214,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $9,653,836.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 44,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $2,038,369.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 441,755 shares of company stock valued at $20,036,688. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

