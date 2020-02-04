Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA (ETR:DRW3) Given a €38.00 Price Target by Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €38.00 ($44.19) price objective on Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA (ETR:DRW3) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on DRW3. Independent Research set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Warburg Research set a €56.00 ($65.12) price objective on Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. HSBC set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €43.00 ($50.00) price objective on Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA currently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus price target of €46.86 ($54.49).

DRW3 opened at €52.80 ($61.40) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $401.28 million and a PE ratio of 36.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.33. Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA has a 1 year low of €38.32 ($44.56) and a 1 year high of €59.40 ($69.07). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €54.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is €50.30.

Drägerwerk AG & Co KGaA develops equipment and solutions in the fields of medical and safety technology in Europe, Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. The company develops, produces, and markets system solutions, equipment, and services for acute point of care, including emergency care, perioperative care, critical care, and perinatal care.

