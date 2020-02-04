DraftCoin Price Hits $0.0052 on Major Exchanges (DFT)

DraftCoin (CURRENCY:DFT) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. One DraftCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0052 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coindeal, YoBit and CoinExchange. DraftCoin has a market capitalization of $45,750.00 and approximately $17.00 worth of DraftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DraftCoin has traded up 27.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pandacoin (PND) traded down 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000017 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About DraftCoin

DraftCoin (CRYPTO:DFT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 19th, 2015. DraftCoin’s total supply is 18,715,912 coins and its circulating supply is 8,715,912 coins. DraftCoin’s official Twitter account is @btcdraft and its Facebook page is accessible here . DraftCoin’s official website is btcdraft.com

DraftCoin Coin Trading

DraftCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Coindeal and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DraftCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DraftCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DraftCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

